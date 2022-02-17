Six months ago, Benafsha Ayeen was forced to leave her family and home behind when Kabul, Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban. She and 150 other female students were evacuated to the United States by their university.
“We have to leave Afghanistan to have our freedom and the way that we want to live,” she said. “It’s not the way that it was before, my homeland.”
Today she and four other Afghan refugees — all former students of the Asian University for Women — have transferred to WVU and resettled in Morgantown. They are the only five Afghan refugees who have been resettled in West Virginia.
As the country fell to the Taliban, tens of thousands of Afghan refugees were evacuated to the United States. 14,000 are still on military bases, waiting for their cases to be taken up by overloaded resettlement agencies.
West Virginia received zero refugees in the initial allotment and has only resettled five refugees while surrounding states have taken in hundreds.
West Virginia has been unable to resettle as many Afghan refugees as nonprofit resettlement organizations are underfunded and understaffed.
Resettlement organizations rely on donations and must meet certain funding and staffing requirements before they can be approved by the U.S. State Department to receive federal funds and begin resettling refugees.
“Everybody knows that the state of West Virginia is in dire need for young bodies to work,” said Ibtesam Barazi, president of the West Virginia Interfaith Refugee Ministry. “There are help wanted signs everywhere for every type of industry, and this is a good workforce for us in West Virginia to use — that will help improve our economy and our diversity.”
Barazi said resettlement organizations need funding to furnish apartments, which depends greatly on the size of the family being resettled. Other expenses include picking up families at an airport, getting them accustomed to a new culture, providing English lessons and even getting them work permits.
“Everything is specified in the State Department’s guidelines for what is required for an organization to resettle refugees,” Barazi said. “So, quite frankly, it takes a lot of money.”
The Department of Health and Human Services decided this past year that West Virginia would receive $50,000, the minimum for refugee support. For resettlement organizations to receive these funds, they must be approved by the State Department.
Ayeen was resettled by West Virginia Catholic Charities (WVCC) — the only approved resettlement organization in the state.
Renee Corbett, an outreach worker for WVCC, said the federal government gives each Afghan refugee $1,225 over a 90 day period (roughly $400 a month). At this time, they are expected to find a job and get proper documents.
The number of refugees West Virginia receives is determined by the number the state is willing to accept. This number also depends on how many organizations in the state, like WVCC, are able to accommodate refugees.
Barazi said that states with larger cities have more public support, making it easier to resettle refugees. In Portland, Oregon, programs like Portland’s for Congolese refugees actively encourage refugees to resettle in the state.
“If you look at Washington, D.C., for example, there is a large Afghan community, and they can provide support for these people,” she said. “They apparently have the ability to have large donations.”
During the Syrian refugee crisis in 2016, the Department of State approved WVIRM as a refugee resettlement program. The local organization joined a network of 30 other resettlement programs established by Episcopal Migration Ministries across the country.
Barazi said the approval was reset a year later by the Trump administration’s travel ban.
She said not only does her organization need funding, but there are specific positions it needs to fill, including having a social worker, which they cannot afford. WVIRM is currently trying to regain funds for approval so they can help resettle more refugees in West Virginia.
“Don’t forget these people are escaping from war torn areas, and they’re running away with their lives,” she said.
Ayeen said there are many laws under the Taliban that restrict basic rights, such as freedom of speech, women’s education and working outside of home, their ability to enter public without a man present, careers and clothing.
“Everyone can succeed if they try their best. They don’t have any limitations,” Ayeen said about coming to the U.S. “Back in Afghanistan, we don’t have that. It is very hard for women to succeed.”
She is currently studying economics at WVU and said that she didn’t want to leave her family but knew she wouldn’t be able to succeed under the oppression of the Taliban.
“I feel that all of my dreams and all of the things that I had on my mind to be successful as a woman and to help others, I didn’t feel it [was possible] that way,” she said. “So I tried to flee Afghanistan to be safe and to study and reach my goals.”
Ayeen's sister and brother-in-law, who worked with Americans as doctors, also fled Afghanistan. They are just two of many refugees that are still waiting in countries outside the U.S. to find resettlement.
Ayeen said that WVCC has made her transition into American life easier, and she hopes that the rest of her family will be able to join her one day.
“I came here alone, but I am trying, if it is possible, to get them here as well,” she said. “I do not feel that they are safe.”