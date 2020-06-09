Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango has been declared the Democratic nominee for Governor of West Virginia.
Salango was named the winner at 11:31 p.m. by the Associated Press.
According to WVMetroNews, with 98% of precincts reporting, Salango earned 39% of the vote, finishing ahead of Stephen Smith and his 33%.
West Virginia Sen. Ron Stollings finished a distant third with 14% of the vote. Two others placed behind Stollings.
Salango will take on Republican nominee and incumbent West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in the general election, which will take place on Nov. 3.