The West Virginia House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed the Campus Self-Defense Act Tuesday, despite opposition from students and educators across the state.

Delegates voted 84-13 in favor of SB 10. It now heads to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk for final approval.

If signed into law, the bill would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms onto many areas of public college and university campuses. However, institutions could restrict the practice in some campus settings, including stadiums with more than 1,000 spectators and mental health facilities.

The decision followed weeks of controversy and, for now, ends the multi-year debate on concealed carry on college campuses.

West Virginia would join 11 other states in allowing campus carry to some degree if passed.

“What this does is this makes it so that people who respect the rules are going to have a permitting process …, ” Deputy Majority Whip Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, said in favor of the bill. “If something goes wrong, they’re going to have the ability to protect themselves.”

A majority of House Democrats spoke out against the bill during its third reading Tuesday. Several cited concerns over the growing mental health challenges facing college students.

“I’m concerned … about our mental health crisis and the fact that so many people on campus suffering from mental health issues have suicidal thoughts,” Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, said. “You have suicidal thoughts and you add a gun to the mix, you’re more likely to have a suicidal death than a suicidal thought.”

Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, mentioned the high rate of suicides that make up firearm deaths in West Virginia, noting the absence of a financial note in the bill for mental health.

“But I looked high and low in this bill, and not a penny is going to mental health issues,” he said.

In the bill’s second reading Monday, Republican delegates shot down two amendments that sought to give schools greater flexibility over campus carry.

Delegates Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, and Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, proposed that higher learning institutions should have the option to fully restrict concealed carry in some residence halls, which he argued would accommodate students who wish to live in a dorm free of firearms.

“It's about the students,” Hornbuckle said. “Extend that courtesy to them as you want that courtesy in your own home.”

House Judiciary chair Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, challenged the amendment saying it was too broad and wouldn’t prevent schools from making “gun-free zones” in all dorms.

In another amendment, Hansen suggested removing a section of the bill allowing those with provisional permits — 18 to 21-year-olds — to conceal carry on campus.

Both proposed amendments were rejected by voice vote.

Last week, the House Judiciary Committee held a public hearing where dozens of students, educators and concerned West Virginians spoke out against the bill. Many shared concerns over campus safety, mental health and student enrollment.

“It is selfish for the West Virginia Legislature to ignore the countless pleas of students, faculty, staff, administrators and parents. It is ignorant not to believe the data between firearms and mental health,” Olivia Dowler, legislative affairs liaison for WVU’s Student Government Association, said.

In another testimony, Dr. James McJunkin, a retired pediatrician and WVU professor, noted how suicide is a leading cause of death in college students, adding that firearms would only exacerbate the issue. Later in a committee meeting, he told lawmakers that firearms are the second leading cause of death for adolescents in West Virginia — a majority of those being suicides.

Members of West Virginia State University and Concord’s campuses also spoke in opposition to campus carry.

Only two people spoke in favor of the bill during the hearing, including representatives from the National Rifle Association and West Virginia Citizens Defense League.

“I understand there’s students and faculty members here today that may believe that the safer option is not to have firearms present, to just let law enforcement handle it,” Art Thomm, NRA state director for Legislative Affairs, said in support of the bill. “Guns are currently legal on campus in West Virginia. They have been. We're protecting folks from choosing between work, school or your life.”

Multiple state higher education leaders have also expressed opposition to the bill.

Last month, WVU President E. Gordon Gee and Marshall President Brad D. Smith stated their opposition to statewide campus carry in letters to both the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Judiciary Committee.

“We hope the House of Delegates will keep these provisions intact as it considers the legislation.”Gee and Smith said in their letter to the House Judiciary Committee. “The provisions are critical to the safety of our university communities.”

If Justice signs the bill into law, its provisions will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

Earlier this month, Gee told The Daily Athenaeum that WVU would have enough time to make necessary changes to campus safety if the measure passes.

“We'll implement all the right things in order to make certain that we are taking good care of our students and our faculty and staff,” Gee said. “I mean, needless to say, we're all concerned about it.”