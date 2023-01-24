The West Virginia Senate passed a controversial campus carry bill on Tuesday, sending it to the House for further consideration.
Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act, would allow people with a state-issued concealed carry permit to carry on college and university campuses with some exceptions.
The bill would allow universities to regulate concealed carry in stadiums or arenas with more than 1,000 spectators, campus daycare facilities and areas where firearms are banned by state or federal law, among other exceptions.
After the passage of the bill, West Virginia University issued a statement asking delegates to preserve the current state of the bill.
“Earlier today, the West Virginia Senate overwhelmingly passed Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self Defense Act. While we do not support campus carry, we do appreciate the Senate retaining best practices and safeguards from other states in this bill. We hope the House of Delegates will keep these provisions intact as it considers the legislation. The provisions are critical to our university communities.”
In a letter to lawmakers last week, WVU President E. Gordon Gee and Marshall University President Brad D. Smith shared their opposition to campus carry, saying that firearm policies should be determined by the schools’ board of governors.
“We, at West Virginia University and Marshall University, support local control,” the statement says. “And we believe our boards of governors are best suited to decide whether guns should be permitted on campus.”
WVU’s Student Government Association (SGA) also passed a proclamation opposing SB 10 in its regular meeting last week.
Two SGA senators who voted against the proclamation, Christian Miller and Tommy Azinger, sent a statement to lawmakers in support of campus carry, which was read Sen. Mike Azinger on the floor Tuesday.
“Despite mixed opinions by the student body as indicated by a previously conducted survey, in which 49% of students did not oppose campus carry, the assembly overwhelmingly voted to pass this proclamation,” Sen. Mike Azinger read from the statement. “Sen. Miller and I were the only two members in dissent. We fully support SB 10 and urge the legislators in Charleston to pass this piece of legislation.”
During the debate, Sen. Mike Caputo brought up the estimated $11.6 million that a previous campus carry bill would have cost higher education institutions in 2019.
Caputo read a letter he received from a faculty member at WVU opposing campus carry.
“I would never have come to this state if concealed carry had been allowed on college campuses. I would have written off the state as having a backward preoccupation with guns and questionable priorities,” Caputo read from the letter. “Now, 15 years later, I am unlikely to remain in the state should our elected officials choose wrongly and pass these bills.”
Prior attempts to pass campus carry have failed in Charleston, most notably in 2019 when House Bill 2519 led to a protest by faculty and students.
That bill eventually failed in the Senate Judiciary Committee in the final weeks of that session.
SB 10 will now cross the rotunda, heading to the House of Delegates where it’s likely to be assigned to a committee on Wednesday.