Wheeling resident Natalie Cline was declared the winner of the Democratic primary election for the U.S. House seat of West Virginia’s 1st District, and will face off against incumbent Republican David McKinley.

Cline was declared the Democratic nominee at 9:13 p.m. by the Associated Press, defeating Tom Payne. 

McKinley ran unopposed, and is seeking his sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The general election will take place on Nov. 3.