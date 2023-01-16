Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax plan, as laid out at the State of the State address last week, is already hitting the House floor.

House Bill 2526 was introduced following Wednesday’s address by Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Minority Leader Doug Skaff at the request of Justice.

Justice described the plan as having “the biggest tax cuts in the history of the state.”

“This thing, just saying if we do this, it will take us three years to pull it off,” he said in the State of the State address. “But absolutely it is that aggressive pathway that will absolutely put unbelievable monies right back into all of our pockets.”

The bill would cut personal income tax rates by 30% this year, followed by 10% cuts in 2024 and 2025 — a 50% cut total from current levels.

The bill's first reading will happen Monday after the House Finance Committee on Thursday passed a committee substitute.

Revisions include a new section of code that adds a personal income tax reserve fund to send money back to taxpayers and to meet any shortfalls from general revenue collection estimates.

Democratic Delegate Larry Rowe told West Virginia MetroNews that he was worried about the percentage cuts of the bill across the board across income brackets.

“We’re talking about percentages, what people talk about back home on the kitchen table are dollars,” Rowe said.

The West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy is arguing for caution on tax cuts, claiming the surplus is made by low revenue estimates and that the state pulled in less in taxes in Fiscal Year 2023 compared to Fiscal Year 2022.

In an interview with WCHS on Friday, House Majority Leader Eric Householder said the passage of the bill in House Finance “sends the message that we are serious about giving tax cuts to our citizens.”

Three days are needed for a bill to pass a bill in the House. The first reading on Monday will simply advance the bill to Tuesday’s second reading when amendments can be offered and Wednesday’s third reading when the bill will be up for final passage.

The Senate might be a tougher task to pass the bill as they eye their own tax plan, with Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr saying the chamber is looking at rebates related to the car tax and other property taxes plus a 15% cut to the personal income tax.