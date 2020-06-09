Incumbent West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has won the Republican nomination in Tuesday’s primary election, continuing his bid for a second term.
Justice was called as the winner of the election at 8:27 p.m. by the Associated Press.
Justice emerged as the victor of a field that included former state commerce secretary Woody Thrasher, former state Delegate Mike Folk and four others.
Justice was elected to the state’s highest office in 2016 as a Democrat before joining the Republican Party in August 2017.
Justice is awaiting an opponent from the Democratic primary to face off with in the general election, which will take place on Nov. 3.