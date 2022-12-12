Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday the retirement of Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Secretary Bill Crouch.
With Crouch’s last day being Dec. 31, WVU Associate Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of the School of Public Health Dr. Jeffery Coben will lead DHHR during the interim period.
Justice also appointed WVU’s Dr. Clay Marsh and James Hoyer as advisors to the administration in searching for a permanent DHHR Secretary and in adopting the McChrystal report — the outside review of the department.
Marsh is currently serving as WVU’s chancellor and executive dean for Health Sciences, and Hoyer is serving as the school’s vice president for Economic Innovation.
“We should absolutely all be very thankful and appreciative of the job that he's done because it's one tough, tough, almost thankless job in lots of ways,” Justice said while discussing Crouch in a press conference Monday.
Coben, Marsh and Hoyer all recognized the work Crouch made at DHHR.
"I also want to recognize the many contributions of Secretary Crouch over these last several years," Coben said. "And I've gotten to know Secretary crouch quite well.”
Marsh said, “I also want to share my debt of gratitude to Secretary Bill Crouch, who is a good man who took over a very large entity and ended up by having the COVID pandemic fall in the middle of his oversight of the Bureau.”
Justice said he hopes that Marsh and Hoyer will stay on as advisors through the end of his time as Governor in 2025.
At this time, it’s unclear whether the roles of Coben, Marsh and Hoyer will affect their positions at WVU.