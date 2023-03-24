A bill aimed at protecting the rights of student journalists was signed into law Thursday by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
SB 121, introduced by Sen. Michael Azinger, protects the editorial freedom of high school and college journalists while ensuring they are free from censorship except in explicit cases. It also creates safeguards for student media advisors who decline to unlawfully censor student journalists.
However, the work of student newspapers and yearbooks could be censored if considered libel, slander or an invasion of privacy by federal or state law. Education institutions would need to appeal through a school administrative review if a violation was found, according to the law.
West Virginia joins 16 other states in passing similar legislation protecting student press freedom, often referred to as the “New Voices” law.
The new measure goes into effect 90 days after passage.
The Student Press Law Center, a nonprofit organization that advocates for First Amendment rights for student journalists, commented on the bill’s passage.
“For thirty-five years, West Virginia’s student journalists have had to prioritize banality over stories that were important, ethical and true. The Student Press Law Center is thrilled that West Virginia has become the 17th state to restore and protect student press freedom. We thank the West Virginia legislature and Governor Justice for their support of student voices,” SPLC Advocacy and Organizing Director Hillary Davis said. “Most of all, we thank every advocate who made this possible. This law is for student voices, because of student voices, and we are so grateful for every one of them.”