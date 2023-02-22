West Virginia lawmakers introduced a bill designed to combat food insecurity on college and university campuses last week.
SB 578, also known as the "Hunger-Free Campus Act," was written to reduce hunger among college students, according to its lead sponsor.
“This is something that a lot of people, including me, didn’t really consider a big issue,” Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, said. “When we talk about food insecurity around our state, the focus a lot of times is on our K-12 students, or our students in public education.”
If passed, the Hunger-Free Campus Act would allow public colleges to receive grant funding to go towards combating food insecurity on campus. It would also establish a specialized task force that would develop plans to further tackle the issue.
“The campus has to designate a task force that has some goals, and they have several meetings throughout the year,” Grady said. “They need to have a staff member that is designated to help students enroll in West Virginia’s SNAP program, which is available to college students, but many don’t know, or even don’t know how to access it.”
SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is also known as food stamps.
Additionally, passing the bill would provide universities with methods to report data regarding food insecurity on campus.
Grady said the drafting and introduction of the Hunger-Free Campus Act was largely inspired by conversations between state legislators and members of student governments from public institutions in the state including West Virginia, Concord and Marshall universities.
“We had an interim committee presentation by two young girls; one was from Marshall, and one was from Concord University,” Grady said. “[They] brought this to our attention and did a presentation on it. It just kinda took me aback because I didn't realize that there was so much food insecurity on college campuses.”
SGA President Pro Tempore Azeem Khan said that both state officials and WVU administrators have been eager to listen to concerns and data about food insecurity on campus.
“We have had a number of really productive conversations with lawmakers and elected officials in West Virginia about the issue of food insecurity, specifically on our campus,” Khan said. “And so we have felt that those conversations were really productive and that they were really receptive to our perspective and trying to work together to address that issue.”
A survey conducted by the American College Health Association in 2021 found that 36% of students who responded nationwide experienced food insecurity.
The same survey was conducted on WVU’s student population in partnership with WELLWVU and found that, out of the nearly 1,000 students who responded, around half said they faced food insecurity to some degree.
The Rack, WVU’s student food pantry, is a resource that can be used once a day by all students, regardless of their economic status. To use the pantry, students must confirm their student status and fill out an intake form that documents the demographics of participants.
This information, which stays confidential, helps The Rack employees identify which groups might need additional help or resources.
SGA Senator-at-Large Avery Conner noted that combating food insecurity on campus has been an ongoing effort.
“In previous legislative sessions, there was also this proposition to create the Hunger-Free Campus Act, and it just didn’t really get off the ground,” Conner said. “This is more of a continuation of work that has been put in my previous student governments, both from WVU and Marshall.”
Food insecurity continues to be a huge issue not only on college campuses but across the state as a whole.
“I think [food insecurity] is a really big problem on our campus,” Khan said. “It’s something that we really should take seriously, and I’m glad the legislature is taking a look at this to try and help campuses take this seriously.”
The bill was recently passed by the West Virginia Senate Education Committee. It will now move to the Senate Finance Committee to await further approval.
If advanced in committee, the bill will be presented to the Senate floor for a full vote.