State lawmakers and cannabis experts gathered Tuesday for a panel discussion on the current status of cannabis in West Virginia. Medicinal cannabis was legalized in the state five years ago.
The discussion was hosted by WellWVU.
Panelists, ranging from student activists to members of the House of Delegates, discussed whether cannabis should be fully decriminalized in the state, some being major activists and others preaching caution over the use of both medicinal and recreational cannabis.
Experts had varying opinions on the addictive nature of cannabis and whether its use, medicinal and recreational, has increased or decreased the impact of the opiod epidemic.
“Cannabis certainly is addictive,” Dr. Kenneth Finn, a rehabilitation practitioner from Colorado, said during the discussion. “There is plenty of medical literature about the addictive potential. Cannabis has a higher addictive trait in the developing mind compared to the young adult mind. The young brain is much more susceptible to addiction to cannabis and other substances.”
WVU student Lauren Florio, who has a masters degree in public administration and social work, said she believes cannabis could help offset the effects of the state’s opiod epidemic.
“Cannabis use can decrease the amount of opioid overdoses,” she said. “You’re using something that isn’t hurting your body as much.”
Finn disagreed and shared a chart showing the number of drug overdoses by year in the state of Colorado, which legalized recreational cannabis in 2012.
“In states that have regulated cannabis use, the drug crisis has worsened…the jury’s still out,” Finn said. “It’s not helping our drug problem, and it just might be making it worse.”
Jim Lange, director of the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery, said cannabis addiction may look differnt comapred to other drug disorders.
“It may look different than other substance abuse disorders. Many people I know who are seeking treatment for a cannabis use disorder say they feel like outsiders in their community,” he said.
Panelists also discussed the racial disparities caused by the criminalization of cannabis.
Delegate Danielle Walker, who said she is an adamant cannabis supporter, was asked whether incarceration for non-violent cannabis offenses should be stopped.
“West Virginia has a minority population of 4%, so we have to create access and remove the barriers for minority populations within this state,” Walker said. “My colleagues and I have tried to incorporate this into legislation for the last four years, and each year it stops along party lines.”
Another panelist questioned Walker on how many people are currently incarcerated for these types of charges in the state.
“We have a very high systemic system here in West Virginia,” Walker responded. “We are at about 100-300 persons incarcerated in West Virginia for cannabis-related offenses.”
A number of misconceptions about the use of cannabis were alos addressed throughout the discussion, such as its impact on federal employment.
Registries based on medicinal users and access to these registries vary from state-to-state. For example, Colorado and West Virginia have a registry where California does not.
Finn said users of medicinal cannabis cannot be stopped from gaining federal employment in his state because the Colorado Department of Health is the only group that has access to the registry of those users.
However, some federal employers while not having access to these registries, still have exclusionary practices to cannabis users.
Susan Weiss, the director of extramural research at the National Institute on Drug Abuse, spoke about how during the federal employment application process.
“One question is if you have used cannabis. And if you answer yes, you cannot get a federal job for at least one year.”
Also addressed was the changing stigma of using cannabis instead of the term, “marijuana”, which had been rooted in discrimination. The term started to gain popularity in the 1980’s when Mexican immigrants were discriminated against for their cannabis use, while it was still used for pain-relieving purposes in the medical field.
“Most people prefer the term cannabis instead of marijuana,” Weiss said in response. “The War on Drugs extended the racism rooted in the criminalization of cannabis use.”
WellWVU representatives said at the end of the meeting that they plan to host more events like this in the future.