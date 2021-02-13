In a vote primarily across party lines, the U.S. Senate voted Saturday to acquit former President Donald J. Trump.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D) voted “guilty,” while Sen. Shelley Moore Capito voted “not guilty.” A total of 57 senators voted to convict Trump, including seven Republicans.
The vote required a two-thirds majority of the Senate to convict, which would have required 67 senators to vote "guilty."
Trump had been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives this January, one week prior to the inauguration of then-President-elect Joe Biden. The lone article charged him with “incitement of insurrection” over his role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.