Senator Joe Manchin announced a $1.5 million investment from the U.S. Department of Education for mental health services at Concord and West Virginia University last week.
On Wednesday, Manchin met with student leaders and officials at West Virginia University to discuss mental health efforts for students.
“I think [mental health issues] goes way, way down lower than college students. It starts at a very young age. Sometimes it’s not identified as early as it should be, the way they could be cured. Or have the help or the medication they’re needing and we’re just not as a society going as well as we should,” Manchin said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum.
WVU received more than $990,000 of this investment, which is earmarked for training and hiring additional mental health service professionals, according to a press release.
“Hopefully the monies that we’re able to provide can access and get more people into the services that are needed as quickly as possible. So we’ll see what the results will be, and if we have to, we’ll give them more [money],” Manchin said.
This follows a $498,000 investment from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that was announced by Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito in January to support increased substance abuse and mental health services at Marshall University and National Alliance on Mental Illness of Great Wheeling, Inc.
According to Manchin, the universities’ specific amounts were requested, and each school was evaluated for an award based on their needs and merits.
Although WVU has made several recent strides toward improving student mental health, Manchin said a lot of these services come up short due to a lack of insurance.
“[The University] wants to do as much as humanly possible … A lot of times, the health insurance doesn’t cover mental illness. It doesn’t, and [the University] just doesn’t get reimbursed that way.”
“So what happens? They go without care. They’re out of pocket. So we’re gonna basically, I told them to get the insurance commissioner up here because every state has the ability to determine what type of coverage is gonna be given. If you sell insurance in the state of West Virginia, this could be something you add to it and make it mandatory.”
Roughly 30 student leaders and administrators, including Director of the Carruth Center Dr. T. Anne Hawkins and the Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force, were invited to the roundtable discussion with Manchin to discuss the mental health epidemic, how it affects students and how the opioid epidemic and mental health are often intertwined.
The purpose of the Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force is to educate students on the dangers of fentanyl, as well as the resources available on campus, such as test strips, Narcan use and the Carruth Center for mental health and rehabilitation, Student Government Association President Pro Tempore Azeem Khan said in an interview with The DA.
“I think all those things can fall into mental health, and I think through that education, there might be some people who aren’t going to be addicted to a substance or using substances, but they benefit from hearing about the programs that the University offers,” he said.
Khan said he believes WVU has a lot to improve, although there is a strong commitment from University officials to aid mental health on campus.
“I’m really grateful that we have an administration that’s embraced the importance of the issue,” he said.