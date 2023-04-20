As a medical cannabis grower and site manager, Brian Smarr has been working with Trulieve, West Virginia’s first dispensary, for two years.
“If you want to grow consistent, high-quality medical cannabis, there's far more that goes into it,” Smarr said. “I consider this a precision agricultural field, and it's just highly focused on consistency.”
Trulieve is celebrating the 4/20 holiday with a unique series of special events. For patients this month there will be opportunities to meet the cannabis growers, lessons on patient certification and other educational sessions.
The dispensary works side by side with members of West Virginia communities to provide resources through advocacy, events and education. Events like the 4/20 celebration are intended to support diversity, equity and inclusion through sponsorships, events and programs.
Its patients across the state can choose from a large selection of THC products available in a variety of consumption methods, including flower, concentrates, tinctures, topicals and ingestibles among other options.
According to Trulieve, a variety of its workers — plant health managers, cultivation specialists, lab technicians etc. — are responsible for maintaining a standardized quality for its products.
The dispensary also has strict testing regulations to ensure that the cannabis that is dosed out remains consistent with their KPIs (key performance indicators) and quality standards.
The cannabis is grown in a large warehouse location with buildings dedicated to cultivation, storage and the post-harvest where employees take care of the product by hanging, drying and curing it.
Afterward, the cannabis is processed into different materials such as concentrates, lozenges, cut flower and similar products sold through Trulieve.
Smarr said that there are many common misconceptions about the use of medical cannabis, especially from those who don’t understand the science behind the plant.
“But in reality when you see what this medication can do for some, like patients who have severe pain and chronic illnesses like glaucoma, epilepsy, you see how much potential this plant has, and we're still in our infancy for sure,” Smarr said. “So I'm really excited to see how much more we can do for people.”
Smarr will be meeting with patients to discuss Trulieve’s plans for improving products and integrating new strains that may be moving into the market soon.
He said he was surprised by the amount of interest and interaction from patients at his previous “Meet the Grower” event at Trulieve’s Weston dispensary. According to Smarr, many patients wanted to understand the process and the industry itself.
“A lot of people feel like it's some, you know, exclusive club that you have to be in when really you just got to commit to it, and you got to kind of get lucky,” Smarr said. “But as long as you have passion and you're excited about it, then your ceiling is pretty much nonexistent.”
Trulieve recently opened a new medical dispensary in Beckley on March 3 and operates other locations across West Virginia in Belle, Huntington, Hurricane, Milton, Parkersburg, South Charleston, Weston and two sites in Morgantown.
“Trulieve engages more than any other company that I'm familiar with, with their communities in every single state that we operate in,” Smarr said.