Nearly three-fourths of Monongalia County’s population who can vote are registered, but less than half have voted in past general elections. County officials expect a similar turnout this election.

This year marks the first general election since Senate redistricting in 2021, where state lawmakers divided counties into multiple districts — many including Democratic-leaning cities.

Voters will also decide on four proposed amendments to the state constitution, regarding religion, taxes, education and impeachment.

Although amendments don’t necessarily impact voter turnout, Monongalia County Clerk Carye Blaney said some of the proposed changes have gained a lot of public interest.

“Two of the four amendments are drumming up a lot of political interest from both the state level and the local level,” Blaney said about Amendments 2 and 4.

West Virginia’s proposed constitutional Amendment 2 would modify the state’s power over taxation. If passed, state lawmakers could exempt tangible personal property taxes for machinery, equipment and inventory used for business purposes.

Amendment 4 would give state lawmakers the final say on statewide education policies.

This year, there are about 6,000 fewer registered voters in the county compared to the last general election. Blaney said this drop is typical due to fluctuating student populations at West Virginia University.

“We typically, in Monongalia County, see a six to 7,000 person voter difference because we have so many transient students who will be here for two to four years and then move out of state,” she said.

Currently, there are 62,000 registered voters in Monongalia County. This is nearly 70% of the total population who can vote in the county, based on U.S. Census data.

But improving voter turnout is the primary challenge for the county, according to Blaney.

“That’s the struggle for any election office,” she said. “There’s a lot of ways people can register to vote. It’s actually getting them to exercise that right to vote; that’s the challenging part.”

She added that early voting, which was implemented in 2006, hasn’t made a major impact on the county’s voter turnout.

Since 2010, less than half of Monongalia County’s voter population has participated in each general election.

The county saw a historic low in 2014 with a 38% voter turnout. The last general election in 2018 witnessed a 44% voter turnout, according to the county clerk’s office.

This election, Blaney said she anticipates a 45-48% voter turnout rate.

“I just wish I knew what we could do,” she said. “We’ve tried a multitude of different things to make it easier for people to vote and to encourage them to come out and vote. But it just doesn't seem to be moving the needle.”

Early voting will take place from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5. Check your polling location at govotewv.com.