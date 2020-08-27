The Mountain Line Transit Project has been awarded $40,000 in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The grant was awarded to Mountain Line through the DOT’s Accelerating Innovative Mobility grant program, and is intended to improve financing, system design and service of the Urban Mass Transit Authority in Morgantown and the surrounding area.
“As the city of Morgantown continues to grow, we must provide the resources our public transportation sector needs to accommodate residents,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) in a press release. “Furthermore, COVID-19 restrictions that protect the health of West Virginians have limited mass transit options, especially in our larger cities."
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said as one of the fastest growing cities in West Virginia, this grant will allow the Mountain Line Transit project to continue to grow and improve.
“Safe, reliable and affordable public transportation is essential for the continued growth of the city," Manchin said in the release. "I will continue fighting for investments like these for every West Virginia community."