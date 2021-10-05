It’s confirmed, Ohio drivers are the worst.
In a video posted to Twitter by the Ohio Department of Transportation, a silver sedan with Ohio license plates misses their exit.
The driver pulls over onto the side of the road and reverses an estimated 300 feet to get back to their exit.
DON'T BE THIS DRIVER: If you miss your exit, don't worry...there are more ahead where you can safely loop back around. #DriveSafeOhio pic.twitter.com/vy8IY7kusM— Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) October 5, 2021
In the process, they reverse into the right most lane of the interstate. Luckily, they do not collide with oncoming traffic.
“DON'T BE THIS DRIVER,” wrote the Ohio DOT on Twitter. “If you miss your exit, don't worry...there are more ahead where you can safely loop back around.”
The incident occurred on Interstate 270 near Columbus.