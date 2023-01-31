State residents and members of the campus community gathered at the State Capitol on Tuesday to celebrate the 2023 WVU Day at the Legislature.
The event showcased a variety of programs for children and families, including STEM, literacy, healthcare and outdoor education activities.
“WVU Day at the Legislature is an opportunity for us to showcase WVU and WVU Extension programs for 4-H youth, families and businesses, as well as providing highlights of WVU Extension’s great work to legislators. And, for our young people, what a tremendous opportunity to learn firsthand about our legislative process and to make personal connections with state leaders,” Jorge Atiles, dean of Extension and Engagement said.
WVU President E. Gordon Gee, Mountaineer Mascot Mary Roush and members of the Student Government Association were among those in attendance.
“West Virginia University is a public and land-grant institution, as such we fulfill our mission to serve the people of West Virginia to improve lives and livelihoods. Bringing research, knowledge and resources from the University to West Virginians is critical to that mission,” Gee said.