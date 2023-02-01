The West Virginia Senate unanimously passed a bill on Wednesday that would ban TikTok on state government devices and networks.
SB 426, which was introduced at the request of Gov. Jim Justice, would require the Legislature to enact measures to “safeguard against untrustworthy and high-risk technology."
All state agencies, local governments, county boards of education and institutions of higher education would be required to follow guidelines set by the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).
These government entities would not only have to ban the use of TikTok on their devices but would be required to block them from their systems, networks and locations.
Future guidelines could include other social media services, but as of now, the bill would prohibit TikTok in the list of services banned by state government agencies.
The idea of banning TikTok from state government devices first came up in December when Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld wrote a letter to Justice asking him to ban TikTok as well as WeChat — another app owned by Chinese tech company Tencent — from government devices.
“This allows for the state to be much more reactive and fast moving than just by banning one specific app but allows for again, the CISO to develop the rules in order to do so,” Weld said during the passage debate earlier today.
After Weld wrote his letter, Agriculture Secretary Kent Leonhardt also announced on Twitter that he had banned TikTok from the Agriculture Department’s devices.
Justice said that he would introduce a bill to ban TikTok from state government devices the following day.
“I am not a fan of what the Chinese have brought to the table in so many different areas,” Justice said at his announcement. “And so today I am announcing that I will submit a bill during the session to put in law so that this app and all other apps owned by the Chinese government are now banned or will be banned from our state government.”
If the bill becomes law, West Virginia would the recent rush of states to pass laws looking to get rid of TikTok from state government devices.
Ohio, New Jersey and Wisconsin all banned the social media giant from their state government devices in January joining 22 states with total bans on those devices and three others (including West Virginia) with some other government devices banned.
The federal government also banned TikTok from their devices when Congress passed signed the omnibus budget bill in December.
The bans across the nation occur in the wake of both privacy and national security concerns regarding the app’s parent company.
For example, Forbes recently reported that TikTok tried to spy on their journalists when they were covering TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance. Additionally, FBI Director Christopher Wray recently told the House of Representatives last November about the app’s potential influence on American users.
SB 426 will now head to the House of Delegates for further consideration. It would need to pass the House and a signature from the Governor to become a law.