Members of the WVU Student Government Association are working with state legislators this month on a bill that would address gaps in funding for college mental health services in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Resilience Act, or House Bill 4678, was introduced on Feb. 15 and currently sits in the House Education Committee. If passed, the bill would increase funding statewide for mental health support.
SGA partnered with delegates Roger Hanshaw, speaker of the house, and Doug Skaff to develop the bipartisan bill.
Logan Riffey, SGA legislative affairs officer and president of WVU Active Minds, said the bill would provide support for increased staffing, peer-support programs and partnerships with other services.
Most student concerns center around issues of funding and a need for additional mental health resources on campus, according to SGA Sen. Sophia Flowers. Though university administrators and faculty care about the wellbeing of students, she said their ability to help is limited by inadequate funding.
Conversations about the University’s need for more mental health support began this past spring as SGA received student feedback during the election season.
SGA initially passed a resolution titled the “Mountaineer Resilience Project,” which aimed to increase funding for mental health resources at WVU by requesting CARES Act money from the state. However, after several failed attempts to meet with the governor, Riffey said the initiative was not granted funding and forced SGA to find a different solution.
“By the time [Gov. Jim Justice] announced where the CARES Act money was going, though we certainly do respect his decision about where it went…it forced us to pivot,” Riffey said.
Over this past winter break, Carolyn Atkins, a professor at the Eberly College, connected members of SGA with Hanshaw who then suggested drafting a piece of legislation.
HB 4678 would not only benefit WVU, but it would also aid smaller schools with less funding.
“I think it’s really important that this bill would help benefit public universities across the state and not just WVU because WVU does get a large chunk of funding,” Flowers said. “So we’re very, very lucky in that sense and to be able to help some of those smaller schools across the state with issues I know that all if not most college students are facing.”
Riffey said schools are able to evaluate and adjust their allotted funding due to the language of the bill’s legislative text and proposal.
“Maybe here we’re doing better with our collegiate recovery network, but at a smaller school, they might want to focus on that,” SGA Sen. and Government Relations Chair Azeem Khan said.
In addition to combatting the increased need for mental health support onset by the pandemic, HB 4678 would provide adequate funding for recovery programs and offer resources to people with substance use disorders.
“We all know so many people who this has impacted, and I know I have classmates who their parents have overdosed and they were raised by their grandparents and different things like that,” Khan said. “There are lots of mental health challenges that come from that. And if you think about it, being raised by your grandparents, it’s hard to explain to them something like, you know, this girl left me on open on Snapchat, you know, I’m having a really bad week.”
The bill also hopes to increase staffing in mental health centers on college campuses statewide and expand the amount of specialty counselors that are available. For example, making sure there are veterans counselors available on campuses where there is a need for that specific type of support.
SGA is hopeful that HB 4678 will be put on the agenda for the House Education Committee so that it can continue to proceed through the legislative process.
“I’m very optimistic that we’ll get on the education committee agenda,” said Khan. “Until a governor signs any bill in Charleston, it is not wise to assume that anything will happen, so we’re ready to work really hard."
Khan, Dowler, Riffey and Flowers said they are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to help draft the legislation alongside Hanshaw and Skaff.
“That’s all we can ever ask for, is a chance to be heard,” Khan said.