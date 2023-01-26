West Virginia lawmakers are once again considering a bill that would permit educators to conceal carry as select School Protection Officers in K-12 buildings.
After a contentious debate Wednesday, the House Education Committee advanced the bill along party lines. It now heads to the House Judiciary Committee for further consideration.
House Bill 2549 would allow school districts to appoint teachers, administrators and staff as SPOs under a voluntary process. School boards would have the option to implement the program in their facilities after first holding a public hearing for community members.
Educators who volunteer as SPOs would need to hold a concealed carry permit and complete training from the state Department of Homeland Security.
According to the bill, school districts may “revoke the designation” of an SPO for any reason.
It would also require that SPOs maintain control of their weapon at all times while on school property. A violation of this would result in possible termination proceedings.
The bill was amended Wednesday to provide additional requirements for training, including specified areas like trauma and first-aid care, de-escalation and crisis intervention.
Lawmakers also modified the bill to require SPOs to undergo annual retraining of up to eight hours, and counties could require up to four additional hours.
Ron Arthur, school safety administrator for the Department of Homeland Security, shared concerns over the bill during Wednesday’s meeting.
“I’ve survived several gun fights, and I know what it’s like to carry a deadly weapon every day and to have that burden,” Arthur said. “I would not want to ask that of a teacher, out of nothing but love and respect for every teacher I know.”
According to the Education Commission of the States, West Virginia would become the 10th state to allow concealed carry holders to be able to carry weapons in schools.
Both major teacher union leaders in West Virginia have signaled opposition to the bill.
Fred Albert, president of the American Federation of Teachers West Virginia, shared direct opposition to the bill in a statement to The Daily Athenaeum.
“While HB2549 allows our school teachers or our support staff to volunteer to carry a concealed weapon, to be the School Protection Official, we feel that our teachers and support staff should not be burdened with that responsibility, but instead be able to do the jobs they have been trained to do,” Albert said. “Our teachers are trained to instruct students and help them achieve academic success. We should leave the safety and protection of our students and staff in the hands of our law enforcement officers.”
In Wednesday’s committee meeting, West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said that while some of his union’s members agree with concealed carry in schools, he did not believe teachers should be in that position.
Both Lee and the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association declined to comment to the DA.