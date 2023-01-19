Student press freedom is back on the agenda for state lawmakers.
The Senate Education Committee advanced SB 121 to the floor on Thursday, recommending that it pass.
The bill, introduced by Sen. Michael Azinger, would protect the rights of student journalists in West Virginia high schools and institutions of higher education.
If passed, high schools and universities would not be able “exercise prior restraint on materials that do not cause libel, slander, invasion of privacy, obscene or violates federal or state law.”
Education institutions would need to appeal through a school administrative review if a violation was found. If they wish to move forward, the institution could start proceedings for an injunction or a declaratory judgment, according to the bill.
In Thursday’s meeting, Sen. Charles Trump attempted to amend the bill by removing its provisions for high school journalists, saying they could use adult oversight.
The amendment failed after a division in the committee. It would have made SB 121 nearly identical to the student press freedom bill pushed by lawmakers last session.
Last year’s attempt, SB 216, was also introduced by Azinger and made similar demands as the current bill. It died in the state House of Delegates during the last session.
SB 121 will head to the full Senate for further passage next week.
The Daily Athenaeum, which has editorial independence from West Virginia University, would see these provisions codified into state law if the bill passes.