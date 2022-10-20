Election day is just around the corner, with four major amendments to the state constitution up for debate regarding religion, taxes, education and impeachment.
Amendments 2 and 4 have sparked the most controversy statewide.
In addition to the amendments, voters will also be asked to weigh into local, state and federal races, including one U.S. House seat, state House and Senate seats and county commission positions.
Amendment 1: Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment
The first proposed amendment is aimed to affirm legislative checks and balances by clarifying the Judiciary’s role in state impeachment proceedings.
If passed, the amendment would reinforce that the Judiciary and its many courts have no power to interfere, intervene or intercede with any impeachment proceeding in the state’s legislature, giving the legislature full power to conduct impeachment proceedings.
Amendment 1 would also prohibit any state court from reviewing or appealing any impeachment decision or proceeding sought or carried out by the legislature.
Currently, state officials in either chamber may be impeached for a number of reasons, including but not limited to neglect of duty, corruption or high crime or misdemeanor, with the House of Delegates holding the power to impeach and the Senate responsible for trying.
Amendment No. 2: Property Tax Modernization Amendment
The second, and possibly the most controversial, proposed amendment discusses how much power the state should maintain over taxation.
If passed, the amendment would solidify the state legislature’s ability to exempt tangible personal property taxes for machinery, equipment and inventory used for business purposes. It would also allow the same exemptions to be made for motor vehicles from ad valorem property taxes, which means that the tax is proportional to the value of the transaction or the property being taxed.
The amendment itself would not automatically exempt anything, but rather it would permit the legislature to do so in the future.
According to the West Virginia Center for Budget & Policy, the proposed amendment would give the legislature control over 27% of personal property taxes in the state.
A common concern about the amendment lies in its effect on local government, public education and first responders, according to Ballotpedia.
Gov. Jim Justice opposes the amendment and announced a new bill called the Car and All Vehicles Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act on Oct. 11. This new piece of legislation would give taxpayers credit on property taxes paid on some vehicles without having to amend the state’s constitution, according to a statement by Justice.
The bill would provide dollar-for-dollar refunds retrospectively beginning Jan. 1, 2022, for all vehicle owners paying personal property taxes to the county Sheriff and wouldn’t interfere with any property tax revenue going towards local governments and school boards, according to a statement by Justice.
Amendment No. 3: Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations Amendment
The third amendment discusses the incorporation of religious denominations and churches. Currently, West Virginia is the only state that prohibits any charter of incorporation to religious denominations and churches.
If passed, provisions through general laws to secure, sell or transfer the title of church property for purposes of the church or religious denominations. It would also make it easier for churches or religious denominations to borrow and manage money through the state and would provide liability protection for members of said churches.
No church or religious denomination would be forced to incorporate, but rather give them the option to.
Amendment No. 4: Education Accountability Amendment
The fourth and final proposed amendment looks into granting greater control over public education to the state’s legislature.
If passed, all rules or policies enacted by the State Board of Education would be subject to legislative review, approval, amendment or rejection.
Justice and proponents of the amendment believe that the BOE should undergo similar legislative checks and balances as other departments.
Opposers believe this would lessen the power of the BOE and give too much power to the legislature to manage classrooms and curriculums. In fact, the BOE voted 8-1 on a resolution last March in opposition to the amendment.
The state BOE is made up of nine governor-appointed members, confirmed by the Senate. They each serve 9-year terms and cannot be removed until their terms expire, however, several members including the superintendent, president and assistant superintendent, resigned from their positions before their terms ended earlier this year.
Voters will be asked to weigh in on each amendment individually during the election, voting yes if they support their passings and no if they oppose.
Early voting begins Oct. 26 with Election Day occurring Nov. 8. To check your registration status, go to govotewv.com.