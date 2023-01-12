West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivered the State of the State Address on Wednesday evening, outlining his legislative priorities for the 2023 regular session.
Taxes dominated the night, with Justice touting it as his opportunity to announce “the biggest tax cuts in the history of the state.”
Justice is asking the Legislature to cut state personal income taxes by 30% this year, with a plan to half the tax from current levels in three years.
“This thing, just saying if we do this, it will take us three years to pull it off,” Justice said. “But absolutely it is that aggressive pathway that will absolutely put unbelievable monies right back into all of our pockets.”
Opposition to the Governor’s tax plan may come from the state Senate, with State Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr saying the chamber will have its own separate tax plan this session.
The Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA), whose issue was brought into the spotlight after Wheeling Hospital’s announcement not to cover the insurance policies starting in July, is subject to the Governor’s request for a $100 million injection.
“You know, our hospitals are the lifeblood of all of our communities are they not? And literally like it or not like it but you know when they take a PEIA patient in and everything a lot of times it becomes a burden rather than a plus. We need to help them out,” Justice said.
Higher education’s maintenance needs were raised, with Justice asking for $75 million to fix universities’ infrastructure.
“I want to put $75 million in higher ed to work on deferred maintenance. We’ve let it go too long. A building is about to fall down,” he said. “Many many, many situations we've got to do something to help there.”
WVU Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop, in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum, said the University would support a request from the state Higher Education Policy Commission for maintenance money.
Justice also backed a 5% raise for state employees, a proposal he first made in October last year. If passed, the raise would be the fourth of his time in the Governor’s Mansion.
As a nod to Ascend West Virginia, the program designed to give $12,000 to those to move to the Mountain State, Justice proposed a program to give initially 100 veterans $5,000 moving back to West Virginia.
Some bipartisanship was also shown as the Governor asked state lawmakers to approve $1 million to go to Marshall University for a Center for Economic and Community Development in the African-American Community of Appalachia after Democratic Delegate Sean Hornbuckle approached him with the request.
“They want to do something at Marshall University and again, the size of the magnitude of this compared to all that's going on,” Justice said. “Surely we've got to step up in the African American community and try to help what in the world is wrong with us to not step up?”
State lawmakers will begin floor sessions and committee meetings on Thursday. The Senate and House finance committees are expected to hear reports on the governor’s proposed spending plan.