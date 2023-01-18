State lawmakers have introduced a series of bills that would permit concealed firearms on college or university campuses, more commonly known as “campus carry.”
Campus carry bills have caused controversy in the past on college campuses in West Virginia, specifically in 2019 when roughly 100 students and faculty protested in Woodburn Circle. The bill, deemed the “Campus Self-Defense Act,” died a month later in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Last week, four separate bills were introduced in the state Legislature pushing concealed carry on campus.
Senate Bill 104, introduced by Senator Robert Karnes, and House Bill 2421 by Assistant House Majority Whip Chris Pritt seek to legalize campus carry and would prevent the Higher Education Policy Commission from restricting the practice.
However, the bills would allow for some exceptions where institutions of higher education may restrict campus carry.
Two additional bills — House Bill 2633, introduced by House Majority Leader Eric Householder and co-sponsors including Speaker Pro Tempore Paul Espinosa, and Senate Bill 10 by Senator Rupie Phillips — were introduced that would allow further exceptions for colleges or universities to restrict the practice.
Some of the exceptions where campus carry may be restricted by colleges or universities include stadiums or arenas with over 1,500 spectators, a daycare facility on the institution’s property or an area where firearms would be banned by state or federal law.
HB 2633 and SB 10 list additional exceptions where campus carry may be restricted like places of patient care or mental health counseling, hazardous and animal laboratories and on-campus residence halls, other than in common areas like lounges, dining and study areas.
All four bills do not allow concealed carry holders to partially or fully have their weapons viable, knowingly display the firearm in plain view or make a breach of the peace.
The second two bills would mandate that institutions provide either a secure location for the storage of a pistol or revolver in one residence hall on campus or for a safe to be in a resident’s room.
If passed, WVU would be required to put storage rooms in two separate residence halls on the Morgantown campus.
The same bills would also allow employees who have responsibilities in on-campus residence halls that require them to have concealed carry licenses to carry a concealed pistol or revolver while in those residence halls during work hours.
The exceptions listed in HB 2633 and SB 10 are virtually identical to the Campus Self-Defense Act introduced in 2019 by state lawmakers.
WVU President E. Gordon Gee has historically opposed campus carry legislation. In 2021, he shared a letter to the campus community and members of the state Senate, opposing legislative action on campus carry.
“We believe that deadly weapons have no place on our campuses, except in the hands of law enforcement personnel or others authorized by the University,” Gee said. “And we have always believed that local control by our Board of Governors is the best basis for decisions about security on our campuses around the state.”
This year, the Student Government Association is not waiting for the Legislature to start moving the bills.
SGA will consider a proclamation opposing SB 10 in a regular meeting on Wednesday night.
The proclamation states that SGA opposes “any legislation which will end longstanding prohibitions on the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as college campuses.”
If passed, the proclamation will be sent to a collection of university and state leaders, including Gee and Gov. Jim Justice among others.
While the first two bills would make campus carry legal as soon as possible, HB 2633 would wait until July 2024. SB 10 would legalize campus carry in July of this year.
The Senate Judiciary Committee will debate SB 10 on Wednesday.
Exceptions where institutions of higher education may restrict campus carry as listed in all four bills include:
At an organized event in a stadium or arena with over 1,500 spectators (or 1,000 for HB 2633 and SB 10)
At a daycare facility on a higher education institution’s property
In a secure area in any building used by law enforcement on a higher education institution’s property
An area on that institution’s property that has “adequate security measures” to ensure no weapons are permitted in the area
“Adequate security measures” include electronic equipment and armed personnel at entrances to prevent the carrying of weapons into a public area
The location of a formal disciplinary hearing of either an employee or student
In a sole occupancy office on the institution’s property
A private function on the institution’s property that is rented, leased or being used executively by an entity not affiliated with the institution
Areas on the institution’s property where firearms would be banned by either state or federal law