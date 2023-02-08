West Virginia lawmakers are moving a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth despite concerns from community members and medical professionals.
The bill was introduced in the Senate on Monday after passing the House last week mostly along party lines, 84-10.
Just a day before its passage, dozens of West Virginians — including religious leaders, medical professionals and transgender students — spoke out against the legislation during a public hearing at the state Capitol.
Some of the concerns included intrusions of physician-patient relationships and decreased mental health in transgender youth.
Of the concerned attendees was Ash Orr, a transgender organizer and political activist in WV.
“There's just so much misinformation that these delegates are willingly spewing, and there's no one's holding them accountable for their actions,” Orr said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum.
Del. Geoff Foster (R - Putnam), the bill’s lead sponsor, was not in attendance for the public hearing due to an alleged scheduling conflict, according to Mountain State Spotlight.
The bill will now be taken up by the Senate Health and Human Resources and Senate Judiciary committees. It would need full passage in the Senate and a signature from the Governor to become a law.
If passed, HB 2007 would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care and surgeries to transgender minors.
During its time in the House Judiciary, HB 2007 was expanded from banning only gender-affirming surgeries to include other gender-affirming care.
Now, the bill rules hormone therapy and puberty blockers as prohibited practices for osteopathic physicians and surgeons to provide to patients younger than 18.
Despite proponents of the bill emphasizing the importance of the ban, medical professionals say that surgical treatment for adolescents doesn’t exist in the state.
Kacie Kidd, medical director of the WVU Medicine Gender and Sexual Development Clinic, said no state organization or individual surgeon offers gender-affirming surgeries for adolescents, adding that the first version of the bill had no clinical impact.
“There are no gender-affirming surgeries happening on adolescents under the age of 18 in West Virginia, and no plan to begin offering those surgeries to my knowledge,” Kidd said.
Orr said that there is little to no data on these procedures because they are not performed at all in the state.
But gender-affirming care includes more than just surgical procedures.
According to Kidd, gender-affirming care includes family support, assistance, navigating school and relationships and individual and family therapy.
She emphasized that no medical intervention is recommended or provided to pre-pubescent people in the state.
“Very commonly we hear that narrative,” Kidd said. “But that is not something that is any of our standards of care and not something that we provide, and so only after puberty has begun are any of the medical interventions considered.”
Gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist, or puberty blockers, are the first medical intervention considered for adolescent patients with severe gender dysphoria and who’ve begun puberty, according to Kidd.
The fully reversible medication pauses the progression of puberty to allow adolescent patients and their families to have more time to assess other options.
Kidd said that puberty blockers are only initiated with parental consent in patients under 18.
“The puberty blockers require extensive discussion with patients and their parents before we will consider initiating them,” Kidd said.
After puberty blockers, hormone therapy can be considered under specific conditions and with parental consent.
“Hormone therapy is only considered if a young person and adolescent’s gender dysphoria is severe enough and that the benefits of medications, specifically the reduction of severe depression and suicidality, outweigh the risks of changes that are not fully reversible with those medications,” Kidd said.
Orr and Kidd noted how most major American medical organizations — the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the American Medical Association and the American Medical Psychological Association — have statements and guidelines that give direction for providing gender-affirming care.
According to the Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, 14% of transgender and nonbinary youth in West Virginia attempted suicide in the past year. And 60% of transgender and nonbinary youth in the state said they seriously considered it.
Although hormone therapy isn’t completely reversible, Kidd said several studies show that the treatment, along with puberty blockers, has been associated with reductions in high rates of depression and suicidal ideations among trans patients.
Meanwhile, HB 2832, another bill that was proposed to clarify the duties of school counselors was recently “parked” after Foster proposed an amendment that would limit gender-affirming care by school counselors.
It is scheduled for a second reading on Feb. 7 in the House.
While many spoke in opposition of the bill during last week’s public hearing, Orr said the fight is not over.
With the state House and Senate elections being two years away, Orr said it is important for those concerned about the bill to get involved.
“If people are wondering what they can do to help: call our delegates and senators, email them, tell them that these bills are harming people, provide them with facts,” Orr said.
In addition to contacting your district’s representatives, Orr said opponents of the bill can look out for public hearings and protests, emphasizing the importance of solidarity in fights like these.
“So truly, we need our allies to start contacting these folks and start showing up to these hearings. Again, even if they're not going to speak, be there in solidarity. Check in on your trans friends, your colleagues, or families with trans children or trans parents because we're struggling right now.”
At WVU, the LGBTQ+ Center plans to continue providing support for current and future transgender students who may be affected by the proposed legislation.
“We'll do everything in our power and everything possible to make sure that the support networks are there and that we offer resources to the LGBTQ and trans students who will be impacted by these laws,” Brad Grimes, program coordinator for the LGBTQ+ Center, said.
Grimes added that Morgantown community members can support the LGBTQ+ community by getting educated about gender-affirming care.
“People may think, ‘This isn't my community, it's not my experience … I don't know much about it, and why should I?’ But I think that it's really important that people avail themselves opportunities to get educated about this,” Grimes said. “My personal feelings are that just because you're not LGBTQ doesn't mean that your child, your brother, your sister, your family member, you’re someone that you care about, someone that you love won't be.”