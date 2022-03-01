West Virginia lawmakers are moving a bill that would limit state universities’ ability to require students, faculty, or staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“A state institution of higher education may not require proof of vaccination as a condition of enrollment or for entering upon the premises,” states West Virginia House Bill 4012. There would be a carveout for federal vaccine requirements.
The bill prohibits proof of vaccination from being required upon entering any state or local governmental office, entity, or department agency, a hospital, or a state institution of higher education unless otherwise required by a federal law or regulation.
The legislative text also specifies that students cannot be required to be vaccinated to enroll in a state institution of higher education.
In September 2021, WVU faculty passed a resolution in favor of a campus-wide vaccine mandate during a rare special meeting of almost every faculty member. The vote was 1,094-185 in support of the mandate.
The Student Government Association also passed a resolution in support of a vaccine mandate.
Despite the strong encouragement of the faculty and students, university administrators have repeatedly said they are not mandating the vaccine but are strongly encouraging all students, faculty and staff to receive one.
The bill will also allow any person harmed to sue for injunctive relief.
WV HB 4012 was initially introduced to the House by Del. Chuck Horst, R - Berkeley, on Jan. 24. It was sent to the House Committee of Health and Human Resources the same day.
The bill will now be sent to the West Virginia Senate after it passed the House 80-16 earlier today.