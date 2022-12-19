Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld (R-Brooke) has sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice asking him to ban the social media apps TikTok and WeChat on state government devices.
In the letter, which he posted on Twitter Monday, Weld requests Justice to take action through an executive order.
My letter to Gov. Justice asking him to ban Chinese-owned TikTok & WeChat from state government phones and devices. These apps pose a significant threat to public & private info and have already been banned by several states and federal agencies. pic.twitter.com/VAQQQi6TE8— Ryan Weld (@RyanWeld) December 19, 2022
Weld proposes that the order not only ban TikTok but also the Chinese social media app WeChat, and any applications owned by Chinese technology companies ByteDance (which owns TikTok) and Tencent (which developed WeChat).
Weld said that he believes that the order is needed, saying that “having these applications on our government-issued devices presents the all too real potential for the Chinese government to gain access to the information stored on these devices, including personal information, sensitive government data, location services, and browsing history.”
Many Republican lawmakers nationwide have shared similar security concerns, arguing the Chinese government could access user data, including browsing history and location through app.
If banned, West Virginia would join a litany of states who have banned the social media giant from government devices, including Texas, Georgia and Maryland.
However, one state department is not waiting for statewide action as Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt retweeted Weld, announcing that TikTok will be banned on Department of Agriculture devices.