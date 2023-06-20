Test Strips Save Lives (TSSL), a Morgantown-based nonprofit, has begun taking action to prevent and raise awareness on the ever-growing issue of fentanyl-based overdoses in West Virginia.
The organization’s mission statement, as described on its website, says, “Our mission is to expand young adults's access to harm reduction tools and allow them the opportunity to detect fentanyl and prevent overdoses.”
“We started the Test Strip Save Lives foundation after a close friend passed away. After he passed we noticed more students overdosing and passing still,” TSSL President Alex Fisher said. “We realized this wasn’t just an anomaly and wanted to do something about it.”
In April 2022, Fisher and some friends began planning how they were going to start the non-profit organization. They had begun reaching out to other organizations, like Milan Puskar Health Right, that focus on the Fentanyl epidemic.
“They would supply us the test strips they weren’t using while we would supply the other supplies for the kits,” Fisher said. “About January or end of last year we said ‘Hey, we’re gonna start our own organization.”
TSSL officially became an independent non-profit organization with Fisher, three friends and a social worker around February. When the organization was created, they wanted it to be clear that the testing kits are for anyone who wants one.
However, they prioritize raising awareness to young adults specifically.
“The people we wanna be focused on are students, young people in Morgantown, people who aren’t using super heavy drugs. Maybe only recreational people who aren’t aware of this issue,” Fisher explained.
To help further the focus on this demographic, the non-profit began supplying free kits to three popular locations in Morgantown, The Grind, Fat Daddy’s Bar and Grill and Ashebrooke Liquor Outlet. Around 400 kits were made, which in total, distributed 800 test strips.
All kits were given out within the span of a few weeks at the end of the spring semester. This helped the organization get an idea of how in demand these kits are during the academic year.
The kits contain two test strips, a small 10-milligram measuring spoon and a teaspoon measurer. The kit also includes a link to the organization’s website for directions on how to properly test substances.
“We give those extra tools because in order to have the most accurate testing you should be diluting whatever drug or substance you’re testing,” Fisher said.
Putting these kits in varying businesses not only makes test strips more accessible to a larger group but also keeps the fentanyl epidemic at the front of people’s minds.
“We just want to expand access to these harm reduction tools. You might not take a kit the first time you see one or ever at all but bringing it to the top of the mind is impactful,” Fisher said.
As of right now, there are no concrete plans to expand into other businesses, however, Fisher said TSSL wants to.
“The only reason we can’t be in more locations is because of the limited resources, we are already giving out so many in the locations we are in that we can’t even think about expanding at this point,” Fisher said.
Since TSSL is a non-profit organization, all of their income is donation based.
For further information on Test Strip Save Lives their Instagram is @teststripssavelives and the website where donating is available can be found here.