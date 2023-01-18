West Virginia University and Marshall University, the state’s largest institutions of higher education, have publicly opposed a “campus carry” bill moving through the state Senate.
On Wednesday, WVU President E. Gordon Gee and Marshall University President Brad D. Smith shared a joint letter with members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee addressing concerns over Senate Bill 10.
SB 10, or the Campus Self-Defense Act, would allow people with concealed firearm permits to carry on college and university campuses.
In the letter, Gee and Smith shared concerns over statewide campus carry, arguing that their “board of governors are best suited to decide whether guns should be permitted on campus.”
“We understand that there is significant support for campus carry in the Legislature. If the public policy preference of the Legislature is to permit guns on campus, we hope that the Legislature considers best practices and safeguards from other states with campus carry laws,” Gee and Smith said.
WVU's Faculty Senate issued a resolution in opposition to SB 10 on Tuesday, addressing similar concerns. They are asking lawmakers to "preserve institutional control" over decisions relating to concealed carry on campus.
In the resolution, they said, "The possession of firearms on WVU campuses by non-emergency personnel (faculty, staff, students, and visitors) may adversely affect the University including, but not limited to, public health impacts (e.g., accidents, suicides, and/or intent to cause fear or harm), the recruitment and retention of students, faculty, and staff, as well as the cost of compliance."
Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee approved SB 10 on Wednesday by voice vote. The measure now moves to the Senate floor.
The current version of the bill would allow institutions of higher education to regulate concealed carry on campus to some degree. Some exceptions include stadiums or arenas with more than 1,000 spectators, campus daycare facilities and areas where firearms are banned by state or federal law.
According to the bill, universities could regulate firearms in campus residence halls, except for common spaces like lounges, dining halls and study areas. However, they would need to provide either a secure storage location in at least one campus residence hall or make individual safes available in residential rooms.
Rob Alsop, WVU's Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, answered questions about the bill in Wednesday's committee meeting.
He said the University has no plans to update campus security at this time, including wanding spectators at university athletic events.
"We have not made the decision that we would want that at every single athletic event moving forward," Alsop said. "It would be an overall security decision moving forward."
Alsop added that institutions of higher education would have 18 months to prepare before the proposed legislation would go into effect.
If passed, SB 10 would legalize concealed firearms on college and university campuses in July 2024.
Three additional campus carry bills, with similar exemptions, were introduced by state lawmakers last week.
WVU’s Student Government Association (SGA) will take up a proclamation opposing SB 10 in its regular meeting Wednesday night.
In the proclamation, SGA senators said they oppose “any legislation which will end longstanding prohibitions on the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as college campuses.”
If passed, the proclamation will be sent to a collection of university and state leaders, including Gee and Gov. Jim Justice among others.