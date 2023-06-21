West Virginia University, in partnership with West Virginia State University and the state's Department of Agriculture, has received $450,000 in funding to develop a four-year veterinary technology program, which will be first in the state.
According to Matt Wilson, WVU professor of animal sciences, there is a high demand for veterinary technicians in West Virginia with under 300 technicians and about 800 licensed veterinarians registered in the state.
Wilson said that it is optimal for clinics to have four veterinary technicians for every veterinarian.
“Veterinary technologists could work in state agencies or pharmaceutical companies or a variety of farm managers, but there’s a huge shortage and it’s rolling nationally for people that have this kind of training,” Wilson said.
This program will create an optional area of emphasis within the existing animal nutritional sciences degree in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, which will allow students to complete a preceptorship and veterinary technology certification.
The funds allocated will go towards hiring a veterinary director and creating courses to meet the competencies for the program to receive accreditation from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).
Wilson said that most students pursuing a degree in animal nutritional sciences aspire to work in the veterinary field.
In years past, students would receive their bachelor's degree at WVU but then have to go to another institution outside West Virginia to receive their technician or technologist certification, which qualifies students for veterinary school.
Once the University’s program is accredited by the AVMA, students will then be allowed to take the Veterinary Technology National Exam to become registered upon graduation.
“What it really does for our existing students is it allows them to graduate with essentially no additional coursework that will allow them to be credentialed as a technologist,” Wilson said.
The funds for the new program were provided by Cheat Lake Animal Hospital, a full service hospital near Morgantown. The Davis College has worked with Cheat Lake Animal Hospital on other programs such as the Alliance for Regenerative Livestock and Hearts of Gold, a service dog training program at the University.
“We expect, in time, [the program] will lead to recruitment of additional students and it will grow the number of students in animal nutritional sciences,” Wilson said.