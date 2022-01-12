You need to get tested in Morgantown. Here’s what to do.
As COVID-19 continues to spread nationally and around the globe, so has the demand for testing.
Students who live on campus and don’t have access to a car can get tested through the Monongalia County Health Department at the WVU Student Rec Center.
In January, free PCR tests will be available at the Rec Center on the following days:
- Mondays, 7 a.m. to noon
- Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to noon
- Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Fridays, 8 a.m.to noon
The University is also offering free test kits available for pickup with a WVU Student ID. These kits will be available until Friday, Jan. 14.
Students can pick up their free test kit at:
- Mountainlair (Blackwater Room on second floor) – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- WVU Student Recreation Center (lobby) – noon to 4 p.m.
- Health Sciences (near the Pylons) – 2 to 4 p.m.
More information about on-campus testing is available on the Return to Campus website.
The University is requesting all students and employees verify their current vaccination status by Friday, Jan. 28.
Tests are available at several local pharmacies:
- Walgreens at 405 Fairmont Road (Westover)
- Walgreens at 897 Chestnut Ridge Road
Walgreens also offers free drive-thru testing via scheduled appointments, which can be made on its website.
An option for those who lack transportation is the GoPuff app, which serves as an online delivery service.
Students can also consider ordering an at-home test kit from Amazon. Other places to look for at-home test kits include Kroger or CVS.
Though rapid tests are difficult to come by, most stores are restocking often.
COVID-19 tests are available at UrgentCare. People seeking testing must first receive an evaluation.