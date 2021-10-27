Why do U.S. Postal Service delivery trucks keep getting towed in Morgantown?
There have been several videos and photos circulating on social media in the past couple of months. In each post, a tow truck from Doug’s Towing is seen towing away a Postal Service delivery truck.
The Daily Athenaeum reached out to Doug’s Towing and the Postal Service to learn more.
We learned that there is not an epidemic of mail carriers flagrantly disobeying parking laws throughout the city. In fact, the answer is quite simple.
Doug’s has served as the exclusive Morgantown service provider for the Postal Service for over 20 years, said Cathie Lee, president of Doug’s Towing, in an interview.
“They help us out by giving us their business, and we help them out by getting them back on the road so they can deliver mail,” she said.
In the event of a breakdown or flat tire, a tow truck from the company arrives on the scene to carry away mail trucks in need of repair. These are the trucks seen in social media posts.
The DA first became aware of social media posts depicting mail trucks being towed this past summer.
Lee said she often comes across the posts online.
“I see them on there also, but I don’t respond to them,” Lee said. “It just feeds into it. I don’t want to feed into it.”
She added there tends to be a stigma among students about Doug’s Towing because her business operates a number of private lots throughout the city.
“They’re just blowing it out of proportion — the students are,” Lee said. “They’re just trying to blow it up like we’re bad people, and we’re really not. We’re out there to help people.”
“We’re just doing what we’re asked, what we have a contract to do.”
On any given day, there are over 60 mail trucks delivering throughout Morgantown, Susan W. Wright, the USPS spokesperson for West Virginia, wrote in an email.
The Grumman “Long Life Vehicle” is the habitual delivery truck for the U.S. Postal Service and built to last at least 24 years on the road, as projected by USPS.
In Morgantown, mail trucks drive upwards of 100 miles a day, which Lee said increases the likelihood of repair.
She said her company usually tows one to two of these trucks a day.
“They do break down a little more often, but we try to keep them up and running,” Lee said. “But they have a lot of vehicles.”
Posts have also circulated with police vehicles being towed. Doug’s also occasionally provides service to the Morgantown Police Department.
MPD uses a rotating list of towing companies throughout Monongalia County, according to Andrew Stacy, communications director for the City of Morgantown.
A county agency keeps track of which provider is next on the list and Stacy said the decision of which companies make the list is determined by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.