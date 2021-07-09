A variety of changes are coming to West Virginia University’s dining facilities this fall as campus life returns to a feeling of normalcy.
“We’re handing the spoon back to the students—now you’ll be serving yourself again,” said Joe Calicchio, director of contract administration for WVU Dining Services. “We’re still following the COVID guidelines to make sure that we’re playing it safe and keeping things very cleaned and sanitized.”
Some of the changes include new grab-and-go options, which will replace the Blue Tomato in the Mountainlair and Taziki’s Cafe at Evansdale Crossing. Both locations will offer a variety of snacks, dorm necessities and toiletries to students, according to Calicchio.
Quite possibly the largest change taking place will be at the Evansdale Crossing Marketplace. I Love Juice Bar will soon replace Waldo’s Chicken, which will permanently close by the end of the fall semester.
After that, World of Wings—a new sports lounge—will open up in I Love Juice Bars’ previous location on the fifth floor of Evansdale Crossing.
“I think it’ll be a phenomenal setting,” Calicchio said. “You’ll still have your favorites like Hugh Baby’s with the burgers and Let’s Go...Tacos.”
A new sushi restaurant is coming to WVU’s Health Sciences campus as well. Replacing the Mindful Café, Hissho Sushi will offer fresh sushi made daily with premium ingredients.
“They’re going to be rolling sushi right in front of you,” Calicchio said.
The dining halls be getting new menus this semester as well, which will rotate on a four-week schedule. Each location will have roughly seven different food stations.
Similarly, Jazzmans at Cavanaugh's will have an expanded menu with new coffee and breakfast items.
These menu options will be available to view on a new app provided by Sodexo, the University’s primary food service provider.
“Cycle menus will go onto the Bite App,” Calicchio said. “The app will then generate nutritional values and lets you know all the allergens. Basically, if you click on it you know what’s being served at a location at any time.”
Calicchio also added that a full-time dietician will work on staff and can be contacted about any dietary needs.
“If any students are looking for allergies, special dietary needs or anything like that, just contact us,” Calicchio said.
For more information on the University’s new dining options, visit the Dining Services website.