West Virginia University is making sure all of its employees stay warm this winter.
This past week, the WVU Staff Council and Faculty Senate Welfare Committees kicked off their annual coat drive and will be collecting winter clothing for WVU employees and their families until Dec. 3.
Employees in need of winter gear for themselves or their families can apply for donations on the Staff Council’s webpage.
This year, only one location will be available for donations. Winter gear can be dropped off at the University Police Office at 1112 Van Voorhis Road on the first floor between the main lobby and elevators.
Fifteen minute parking in the Mountaineer Station garage is available for anyone dropping off donations.
The Staff Council will also be offering sponsorship applications for the coat drive on their website. Individuals, clubs and organizations are encouraged to apply.
Anyone with questions is recommended to reach out to Peggy Runyon at 304-293-2677 or peggy.runyon@mail.wvu.edu.