On International Women’s Day, March 8, WVU Women’s Resource Center held a period panel discussion to kick off the free menstrual cup drive available to students on campus.
The Zoom event was co-sponsored by the WRC and OrganiCup, and panelists included Ixya Vega of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Holly McKinney from the LGBTQ+ Center and Chantelle Friend of WELLWVU.
“These panelists were chosen because they are all very passionate about menstrual sustainability and menstrual health," Jennifer Darmelio, moderator of the panel, said. "They are familiar with menstrual cups and reusable products. Each of them have their own unique experience that we felt would benefit our conversation.”
According to Leslie Tower, director of the Women’s Resource Center, the purpose of the panel was to educate students about what a period cup is, how to use it, the pros and cons of period cups and answer any questions students had about the product.
The panel discussion emphasized menstrual equity, the concept that menstrual products should be affordable, accessible and safe.
“It can often be uncomfortable to talk about menstruation due to the stigma. Facilitating discussions about it can begin to break that stigma,” Darmelio said. “In hosting this panel, we hoped to educate individuals on reusable menstrual cups while facilitating an open and honest conversation about menstruation.”
The WRC wants students to know that period cups are a healthier, more sustainable, less costly and more convenient option for periods. For the next two weeks, students may sign-up for their own period cup at wrc.wvu.edu.
“Not everyone grows up in a house that is open and where it's safe for you to ask questions,” Vega said. “Having a panel with people who are young and educated on these topics can be so helpful to other people who may not fully understand what's happening with their bodies or how to use new period methods.”
To make periods on campus more sustainable and raise awareness about menstrual health, WRC is teaming with OrganiCup to offer students a free menstrual cup, typically a $30 value, during the CampusCup 2021 campaign from March 8 to 22.
Vega stressed the importance of raising awareness on menstruation.
“I don't think people realize how periods impact one’s daily life," Vega said. "Students have to miss time in class to go change their period product, some people can't afford to feed their families and also provide period products, LGBTQ+ folks can be put in danger by not having what they need readily accessible.
“Most importantly, because we federally don't have the support that we need to protect people with periods, the burden of providing period products to folks often falls on the community.”
Menstrual cups will be available for pickup across the street from the Mountainlair on April 5 to 8 during select time slots.
Students can visit the WVU WRC Initiatives site for more information about the benefits of menstrual cups, how to sign up for an OrganiCup and when to pick up your new cup.
The WRC provides a comprehensive list of on-and-off campus resources for women and families. The site includes information on career resources, basic needs, healthcare, dependent care, healthy living, student organizations as well as services for immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community, veterans and women’s rights groups. Visit wrc.wvu.edu for your one-stop-shop to find WVU and community resources.
OrganiCup Pickup Availability:
- April 5: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- April 6: 2-4 p.m.
- April 7: 1-3 p.m.
- April 8: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.