Just over four miles of city streets in Morgantown are set to be repaved by the beginning of September, according to a city press release.
The city will also begin installing 63 curb ramps in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Construction of the ramps will begin July 8, and repaving will begin Aug. 2.
Anderson Excavating LLC was approved by the City Council in June to repave 16 city streets, as part of the 2021 Paving Plan.
The following city streets are included in the 2021 Paving Plan:
- Cobun Avenue from Edgewood to Kingwood
- Dayton Avenue from Union to Richwood
- Eastern Avenue from Burroughs to Morgan
- Fenwick Street from Junior to Mansfield
- Greendale Street from Collins Ferry to Woodland
- Madigan Avenue from Barrickman to Mississippi
- Maple Avenue from Dormont to Buckhannon
- McLane Avenue from Campus to Eighth
- Oakland Street from University to Riverview
- Park Street from Cobun to Dead End
- Prairie Avenue from South High to Wilson
- Prospect Street from University to Willey
- South Hills Drive from Buckhannon to Vandalia
- White Avenue from Decker to Vandalia
- Wilson Avenue from Jefferson to Jefferson
- Woodland Drive from Eastern to Valley
Funding for the annual Paving Plan and public right-of-way improvements come from the Municipal Service Fee— a weekly $3 fee for residents working within city limits.
Since the fee was established in 2016, the city’s Engineering Department has paved over 40 miles of city streets and installed over 470 ADA improvements to sidewalks.
Streets are added to the annual plan upon citizen's request, city staff recommendations or the Engineering Department's rating system.
Morgantown residents can make recommendations on the city’s Paving Plan by contacting the Engineering Department at 304-284-7412. Streets in need of repaving but cannot be added to the current plan due to budget constraints will be added to next year’s list, according to the city’s website.
For more information on the 2021 Paving Plan, visit the Paving Plan webpage.