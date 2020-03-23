West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a “stay at home” order that goes into effect on 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The announcement came during Justice's Monday press conference.
According to guidelines published by the governor's office, people can still do the following:
- Go to a grocery, convenience or warehouse store
- Go to the pharmacy for medical needs
- Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru
- Care for or support a friend or family member
- Do outside activities as long as you are at least 6 feet away from others
- Walk your pet and take the pet to the vet if necessary
- Help someone get necessary supplies
- Receive deliveries from businesses that deliver
People should not do the following:
- Go to work unless you are providing essential services
- Visit friends or family if there is no urgent need
- Maintain less than 6 feet of distance between you and others when you go out
- Visit loved ones in hospitals, nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities and places of a similar nature
West Virginia has 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Justice said during the press conference that at least 1,500 people have been tested for coronavirus.
The DHHR website says there have been 444 negative tests with four tests currently pending.
Justice said a recent coronavirus case, found in a nursing home, is a result of "community transmission,” the first case in the state that is not travel-related.
As businesses continue to temporarily close their doors, thousands are applying for unemployment.
Justice said 17,000 claims were processed last week, and he only expects those numbers to continue to grow.
“We are processing unemployment claims at light speed,” Justice said.
To avoid staff and bed space shortages, Justice said reaching out to medical schools is also being considered.
“WVU and Marshall were very willing, and we got that approval almost instantaneously,” Justice said.
He said this would only go into effect if there is an overflow of cases in the state.
Justice also declared Wednesday a day of state prayer.
“We need to do this really badly,” Justice said. “We are going to have a nice program and invite all of our religious leaders to come and join with me in a day of state prayer.”