West Virginia University administrators are concerned about the newest anti-racism bill moving through the state legislature.
West Virginia Senate Bill 498, the Anti-Racism Act of 2022, was introduced to the Senate by Senator Patricia Rucker on Jan. 28 before being sent to its current home, the Education Committee.
SB 498 would restrict both K-12 public schools and institutions of higher education from “providing instruction in, requiring instruction in, making a part of a course, or requiring a statement or affirmation by an employee of certain specified concepts.”
Some of these specified concepts include one race, ethnicity or group being superior than another; discrimination or aversive treatment towards individuals based on their race, ethnicity or biological sex; individuals having to bear responsibility for the actions of other members of their race, ethnic group or biological sex; and individuals, by virtue of their own race, ethnic group or biological sex are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive whether unconsciously or consciously.
The bill also allows any student or employee that is aggrieved by a violation of this act to sue. They could sue a school district, public charter schools, the state Board of Education, the state Department of Education or employees.
According to Rob Alsop, vice president for Strategic Initiatives, President E. Gordon Gee recently expressed some concerns with Senator Rucker regarding how the bill could affect free speech at the University.
“We do not indoctrinate. We believe in the First Amendment, but we also believe in challenging our students to think critically about this,” Alsop said in a Faculty Senate meeting on Monday.
Alsop added that the University fears SB 498 would limit the ability for "robust debate."
“We just reiterated that it’s our faculty’s job to challenge our students, not to tell them how to think but teach them how to think to reach their own conclusions,” he said.
In addition, Alsop indicated that the University told Senator Rucker that they did not believe legislation was necessary in addressing the alleged problem because WVU employees and students aren’t being taught or forced to think any certain way about their race or ethnicity.
In a response to a faculty member's question in the meeting on Monday, Gee said he believes the University's position should be to protect both higher and public education.
“We do want to be a very positive force to protect the interests of public education throughout this debate,” Gee said. “You know, these debates come and go.”
Last week, the Daily Athenaeum published a guest editorial by Joshua Stuart voicing similar concerns regarding the bill. Stuart said they opposed the bill because it puts educators in the state at risk.
“This bill would restrict educators from speaking freely about our history and instead would instill fear that anything they said about our history could be held against them — being subject to legal action from students,” Stuart said.
Stuart also discussed the potential risks of limiting educators in terms of the declining population of the state.
Senator Rucker told Alsop that her concerns for sponsoring the bill may not be occurring at WVU; she has seen them occur other places, according to Alsop.
Alsop mentioned that Rucker will consider the University’s concerns if the bill moves forward through the legislature.
WVU plans to follow up with Rucker and continue monitoring the bill as it progresses.