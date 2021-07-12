At West Virginia University, school administrators have spent the past several months re-evaluating policies in place during the pandemic year. This includes how employees dress.
According to Vice President for Talent and Culture Cris DeBord, the University plans on adopting a new casual dress code for employees as a way to promote comfort and to increase productivity in the workplace.
He said this will ultimately create a more relatable relationship between students and employees.
“The pandemic was the catalyst for us all to step back and take a look at a lot of different practices,” DeBord said. “We’ve had once in a career opportunity to hit the reset button and take a fresh look at practices.”
As the casual dress code became more of the status quo during the pandemic, Debord said the University observed an increase in productivity. He also noted that a number of employees who responded to a survey in the spring said they liked dressing more casual.
“There are a lot of us that have not worn a suit in over a year,” Debord said. “And guess what? Nothing happened—everything was perfectly fine.”
The new casual dress code is a part of the University’s plan to shift away from a rules-oriented institution and to embrace a changing work culture.
“It's a big change from where we were five to six years ago—where we were much more prescriptive and rules orientated,” Debord said.
Starting in the 2021 fall semester, WVU will not have a published formal dress code for employees. Instead, faculty and staff are encouraged to “dress for the occasion,” allowing employees to exercise their best judgement.
“We think culturally we are ready to give people an opportunity to exercise their best judgement,” Debord said. “We are ready to move there as a university.”
The decision to adopt a more casual dress code has support from President E. Gordon Gee and school administrators, according to Debord.
“We want to create a really welcoming work environment,” Debord said.