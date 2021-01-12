WVU has selected Amelia Smith Rinehart to serve as dean of the WVU College of Law beginning June 30, according to a press release from WVUToday.
Rinehart currently serves as a law professor and associate dean of academic affairs at the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law.
After practicing patent litigation and prosecution in New York and Louisiana, Rinehart's career in higher education began at Florida State University where she served as a visiting assistant professor of law. In 2010, she joined the University of Utah faculty. In 2015, she was promoted and began teaching courses on topics such as contracts, patent law and intellectual property as a tenured professor.
Rinehart also holds a bachelor's and master's degree in biomedical engineering from Tulane University. She previously worked as an experimental engineer at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, before going on to earn her law degree in 2002 from the University of Chicago, according to the release.
“She is both an engineer and lawyer by training and practice, as well as an academic leader who values cross-disciplinary collaboration, community engagement and stewardship,” provost and vice president of academic affairs Maryanne Reed said in the release. “We look forward to seeing how she brings her entrepreneurial and innovative spirit to WVU to help advance the College of Law for future generations.”