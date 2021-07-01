The West Virginia Board of Governors approved a $1.1 billion budget for the 2022 fiscal year on Friday, June 25. Students are expected to see just under a 2% rise in tuition for the coming academic year.
Resident students can expect a 1.87% increase in tuition—an $84 per semester increase. Non-resident students, on the other hand, can expect a 1.99% increase in tuition—a $252 per semester increase.
All students will be charged a $24 university fee, including a $12 fee for added mental health services.
Paula Congelio, vice president for finance and chief financial officer, introduced the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
“COVID-19 presented unprecedented challenges, but we have navigated the pandemic with careful financial planning and stewardship, holding the line on tuition in 202, increasing need-based scholarship opportunities for our students and reducing costs whenever possible,” Congelio said. “Now, as we look to a full return this fall, we are increasing investment in our student’s experience and investing in our employees with a planned raise program.”
Congelio, who expects a 1.5% decline in state appropriations in 2022, said the University must consider the lasting impact of the pandemic in its budget planning moving forward.
The University anticipates revenues of $1,140,876,000 and total expenses of $1,157,949,000.
Likewise, an increase in scholarship expenses is expected as more returning students meet eligibility requirements. A minor increase in grant and contract revenue is expected as well.
According to budget estimates, while WVU announced plans to fully reopen in the fall, the University anticipates spending $5 million on COVID-19 related expenses. Rob Alsop, vice president for strategic initiatives, detailed the University's continuing COVID-19 response in the board meeting.
Freshman enrollment is down 5% from the previous year, according to University metrics. Currently, there are 4,301 first-time freshmen enrolled on the Morgantown campus.
Provost Maryanne Reed addressed the University’s opportunities for growth in academic areas during the meeting as well.
Currently, 27 undergraduate programs and 19 graduate programs have been identified for review.
“These include programs that we currently offer but that have room to grow, new programs that are already in the pipeline and programs that we could offer in the future based on growing market needs,” Reed said.
While Reed could not share the names of these programs at this time, she referenced examples such as WVU’s computer science program, online master’s in cybersecurity, neuroscience, forensic science and a new major in Mental Health and Addiction Studies. Reports on these programs is due by Sept. 1.
The next Board of Governors meeting is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17.