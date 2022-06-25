The WVU Board of Governors met on Friday, June 24 to discuss funding for the next fiscal year, among other things. The newly approved budget for the coming fiscal year is estimated to be $1.2 billion with a 2.5% average tuition increase.
In-state students will see a 2.62% ($120) increase in tuition per semester. The tuition for out-of-state students will increase by 2.88% ($372). Both increases include a $12 fee to help pay for the Rec Center in Reynolds Hall.
Other rates that will rise are housing, excluding WVU Tech, with 3% and dining plan rates with 4.5%. DIning rates are controlled by Sodexo.
There will also be a 3% increase in financial aid across WVU.
“We remain extremely aware of our students and their families as they face the financial aspects of obtaining a college education, and so we are increasing scholarship opportunities to help students continue to pursue their purpose here at WVU,” said Paula Congelio, vice president for finance and chief financial officer. “At the same time, the University is also experiencing the effects of inflation as prices for goods, services and travel increase.”
The University will be increasing the pay for employees at an average of 4-5% with a $13 starting minimum wage increase.
As of right now, enrollments are slightly lower than they were last year with a freshman class of close to 4,800 incoming students.
Provost Reed reported high school enrollment rates continue to decline across the state along with the percentage of high school students pursuing a college education.
Reed also highlighted the Country Roads Scholars Tour, which provides members of WVU’s faculty and student body with opportunities to travel West Virginia and participate in service projects.
President Gee also spoke of his visit to Pocahontas County High School in May to award Sarah Warder with a Foundation Scholarship. Warder is the first student from Pocahontas County to receive one.
“I am very humbled and inspired by these visits,” Gee said. “This special connection between the University and state communities is our calling. There is no other institution in the state that has that connection as its mission and motivation. We are fiercely land-grant, and the county tours help to remind and reaffirm that commitment.”
The next scheduled meeting is set for Sept. 9.