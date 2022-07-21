After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the WVU Cancer Institute will be holding its Breast Cancer Conference for medical personnel at the Erickson Alumni Center on Friday, July 22.
The Event provides an opportunity for personnel within the WVU Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine to share research findings and build networks within the realm of breast cancer prevention and treatment.
“It’s an opportunity to share expertise, make sure everyone is up-to-date on the newest screening recommendations and procedures and research,” Jenny Ostien, Director of Mobile Screening for the WVU Cancer Institute said.
The Breast Cancer Conference will not be open to the general public.
“It's more of a clinical setting than it is for a general education for patients,” Ostien said.
The conference will consist of 10 sessions that include speakers. This provides the speakers time to present their research findings.
“We have someone presenting from physical therapy, an update on treatment of lymphedema and new procedures that everyone may not know about,” Ostien said.
One of the sessions will be headlined by a panel of four considerably young breast cancer patients (all were under 45 when diagnosed). They will discuss the challenges that come with breast cancer at a young age such as raising a family or maintaining a job.
With the exception of the panel, all of the sessions will include speakers within the WVU Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine.
Ostien believes the Breast Cancer Conference provides good opportunities for medical personnel in the cancer treatment field.
“I think it helps because sometimes when we're working within our own departments, we don't realize what other departments are doing,” Ostien said. “I think it just helps to keep the newest trends, the newest updates, the newest information available to our providers and our staff caring for the patients so that we can provide the best experience for our patients.”