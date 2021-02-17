The Carruth Center, LGTBQ+ Center and the Center for Black Culture and Research are hosting virtual events all of February in honor of Black History Month.
This month, Resident Hall Coordinator Javier McCoy and Toni Owens, a doctoral student, will host a watch party over Zoom every Thursday for the Netflix series “When They See Us" and will hold an interactive discussion afterward on what was viewed.
The series, focused on the Central Park Five, is a crime drama released in 2019 that addresses racial profiling in the U.S, as well as themes on oppression, privilege and discrimination. It won several accolades, including two Emmy Awards.
“A Shared Experience,” a Zoom panel hosted by the Center for Black Culture and Research on Feb. 16 for the Black and Latinx community, strived to bring Black and Latinx communities together by discussing the efforts required to make that change.
The Center for Black Culture and Research will also host guest speaker Charlene Carruthers, a political strategist and PhD student of African American Studies at Northwestern University, on Zoom Feb. 23.
Carruthers’ book “Unapologetic” challenges political and social norms, and she is considered to be one of America’s most influential activists. She is the founding director of Black Youth 100 and the Chicago Center for Leadership and Transformation.
The LGBTQ+ Center and the Carruth Center are teaming together to host a Zoom meeting on Feb. 23 from 5 to 6 p.m. titled “Celebrating Every Ounce of Melanin.” This event is a platform for queer and trans people of color who want to meet and talk with one another about their experiences, according to the Student Life page.
This event will feature Felicia Hooper from the Carruth Center, who will talk about self-celebrating and self-care.
All of these events can be found on WVU’s Student Life page and require a Zoom pre-registration to attend the event.
Contributions were made by Crystal Check and Emily Rexroad.