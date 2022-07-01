WVU has experienced a decrease in enrollment over the past seven years due to population decline in the state of West Virginia along with a nation-wide decline in students attending college post-high school.
George Zimmerman, assistant vice president of Enrollment Management at WVU, speculates the pandemic negatively impacted enrollment numbers.
“A lot of students were very hesitant about going to college, not just to WVU but to colleges across the country,” Zimmerman said. “It really comes down to being geocentric, so they stayed closer to home instead of going farther away.”
WVU has witnessed a 10% decrease in enrollment since 2015.
Over 28,000 students were enrolled in the 2015-2016 year. Now in 2022, just over 25,000 students are enrolled.
“We have a challenge with resident students as much as we do with non-resident students,” Zimmerman said. “We’re pretty far from Charleston and Southern West Virginia, so that tended to hurt us a little bit from the enrollment perspective.”
According to Zimmerman, West Virginia’s demographic issue has also contributed to the decrease in enrollment.
“I’d say probably in the last three years we’re seeing more students coming from out of state than West Virginia because West Virginia is facing a lot of demographic challenges with students,” said Zimmerman.
West Virginia is facing the largest population decline in the country, and many West Virginians have become hesitant to attend college post-high school.
“We have a very small population in the state, and it’s getting smaller in terms of high school graduates,” said Zimmerman. “The percentage of students that are going to college has been declining for five years.”
WVU’s Enrollment Management has tried many different resources to reach out to potential students and talk about the value and importance of a college education.
Hesitancy to attend college is not just isolated to West Virginia, but has become a national trend.
“That trend has now expanded out of state as well. We’re seeing it nationally. There’s about a 4% decline nationally of students actually attending college post-high school,” said Zimmerman.
Many individuals are hesitant to attend college due to high costs and job insecurity.
“We’re looking at shifting our messaging from recruitment to really talk about outcomes, and we tell students stories about where they’re working and how they were successful when they graduated,” said Zimmerman.
Despite the decrease in enrollment, retention rates for WVU have increased over the past seven years.
According to Zimmerman, different programs have been put in place to maintain enrollment. Those programs include investments through academic transformation to ensure academic support, as well as expanded opportunities for students’ emotional support.
The reciprocity programs also help increase enrollment in which students from out-of-state are offered in-state tuition for certain majors.
“We have an agreement with Ohio, and that's through the Higher Education Policy Commission, as well as the Ohio State Department of Education. So, that's not just a WVU program,” Zimmerman said.
The premise of the reciprocity program aims to allow students in both Ohio and West Virginia to be able to enroll at universities that offer certain majors that may not be as widely available in the student’s home state.
“There are majors that WVU may offer that aren't offered in Ohio, and so Ohio students can come to West Virginia to take those majors,” said Zimmerman. “West Virginia students can then go to Ohio to get their in-state rate at Ohio institutions, and that's where reciprocity comes from.”
According to Zimmerman, enrollment at WVU was steady for a few years, but has decreased over the past two to three years just due COVID.
“I don't anticipate it going down lower because of the efforts that we're making to attract new students to come to the university through recruitment efforts,” Zimmerman said.
WVU enrollment & retention rates over the past 5 years:
2021-2022
Enrollment: 25,474
Retention: 81%
2020-2021
Enrollment: 26,269
Retention: 82%
2019-2020
Enrollment: 26,839
Retention: 79%
2018-2019
Enrollment: 26,864
Retention: 76%
2017-2018
Enrollment: 28,406
Retention: 80%
courtesy of WVU