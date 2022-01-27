Fewer students and employees at West Virginia University are in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test this week compared to this past week, according to data released Wednesday.
The number of students and employees in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test result saw just under a 36% decrease — dropping from 480 to 367 — between Jan. 14 and Tuesday. The majority of isolated individuals are off-campus, according to the University.
Since Jan. 19, there have been 250 additional positive cases at WVU.
The first week of classes this semester marked a pandemic high for students and employees in isolation, and WVU initially stopped reporting case data at the same time. This decision has since been reversed.
On Jan. 14, the fourth day of classes, WVU saw the highest number of infected students and employees in isolation during the entirety of the pandemic.
After a push from students, faculty and media reports from the Daily Athenaeum and Charleston Gazette-Mail, school administrators decided to resume publishing case data daily and isolation data weekly.
Isolation data will be published every Wednesday by 2 p.m. on WVU’s public dashboard, according to the University. Quarantine data is not available as WVU has transferred the primary responsibility for contact tracing onto individuals who test positive for COVID-19.
Updates on vaccination rates among students and employees won’t be available until Feb. 2 and will be updated on a bi-weekly basis.
Students and employees who haven’t received a COVID self-test kit or KN95 mask can do so at the Rec Center on Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. or at the Mountainlair on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.