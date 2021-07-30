This upcoming school year the Office of Sustainability is looking to reduce waste on campus by implementing a new reusable to-go box option in West Virginia University dining halls.
“The reusable to-go program is something we’ve wanted to do for a few years now,” Traci Knabenshue, sustainability director at WVU said. “It was a pre-Covid effort, but Covid obviously put a big emphasis on that because so many more students last academic year were taking meals to-go from the dining hall.”
Knabenshue explained that the former single-use plastic to-go boxes were not sustainable.
“They were using single-use plastic clamshells to be able to do that, and if you don’t rinse and empty those out, they’re not recyclable,” she said.
The program is easy to enroll in and free to any student with a meal plan. Students who are currently enrolled in a meal plan can sign up via email, or in-person on campus this fall.
“Students will go up to the cashier and tell them that they’re part of the program. They’ll get the reusable clamshell box, fill it up with food and take it like they normally would,” Knabenshue said. “When they’re done, they’ll empty out the large particles and any of the food in there. They’ll bring it back the next time and put it on the conveyor belt with the regular dishes.”
If a student does not choose to get a meal to go on their next visit to the dining hall, they can instead exchange their clamshell for a carabiner. The carabiner can then be traded in for another reusable to-go box during the students’ next visit to the dining hall.
This program aims to reduce some of the plastic used throughout campus on a daily basis.
The Office of Sustainability is also hoping to eliminate plastic foam usage on campus in the upcoming years. According to Knabenshue, the Office of Sustainability is working with dining retailers on campus to phase out use of plastic foam on campus.