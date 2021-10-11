The number of vaccinated employees at WVU increased significantly this past week after the University changed how they calculate the data.
Just under 92% of employees on the Morgantown campus are vaccinated according to data released last week. This is a substantial increase from 75% a week prior.
WVU said this jump was due to updates made to student and employee population data.
“These updates included the removal of student workers who were already part of the overall student population data, as well as the removal of a large number of faculty/staff who are no longer employees due to retirements, changes in positions, etc.,” the University announced on its Return to Campus webpage.
“Additionally, WVU continues to facilitate payroll and other Human Resources activities for WVU at Parkersburg although it is not part of the WVU System; those employees were removed from the vaccine verification data to more accurately reflect the COVID-19 environment on WVU’s campuses.”
The student vaccination rate, on the other hand, didn’t change last week as it stayed just under 80%.
Vaccine numbers are updated every Wednesday by 2 p.m. on the University’s COVID-19 webpage.
For those who wish to get vaccinated, WVU holds vaccine clinics every Friday at the Student Rec Center from 1-3 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine is offered at WVU Student Health on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vaccine appointments can also be made with the Monongalia County Health Department located on 453 Van Voorhis Road by calling 304-598-5119.