WVU President E. Gordon Gee said the University is examining three approaches to the Fall 2020 semester in a letter he sent to the Mountaineer community.
"Ad we look toward the future, I know there are more questions than answers," Gee said in the Thursday letter. "To begin framing what the fall might hold, a team of senior leaders is developing contingency plans based on a variety of scenarios."
Gee said the University is examining the following three academic instruction scenarios:
- on-campus instruction with social distancing measures in place
- delayed arrival on campus with partial online instruction
- online instruction for the fall semester.
"There will be a new normal, and we will navigate it together as Mountaineers," Gee said.